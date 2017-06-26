Wednesday Deadline To Submit For Pinckney School Board Vacancy

June 26, 2017

Community members interested in serving on the Pinckney Community Schools Board of Education have just a short time left to submit letters of interest.



The board has another vacancy approaching as Trustee Richard Gilligan will be stepping down after six years, effective June 30th. The term is through December 2018 and the hope is whoever is appointed would then run for the seat, to build as much consistency and continuity as possible. The process to fill Gilligan’s seat is being expedited with school being out for the summer, limited board meetings and summer vacations.



Letters of interest or emails should be sent to Superintendent Todd by Wednesday, June 28th at

RTodd@pinckneypirates.org or mail to 2130 East M-36 Pinckney, MI 48169. The board will then meet Thursday night to conduct interviews.



The board recently filled a separate open seat and appointed Bethany Mohr. Todd said that was a tough decision as they had a number of excellent candidates apply so the board is confident they’ll be able to find the right person to fill Gilligan’s shoes. (JM)