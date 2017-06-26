Pharmacy Head Sentenced In Deadly Fungal Meningitis Outbreak

June 26, 2017

The co-founder of a Massachusetts pharmacy has been sentenced to nine years in prison in a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds more.



Barry Cadden, owner and head pharmacist of the compounding center, was sentenced in federal court today on conspiracy and fraud charges. He was previously acquitted of second-degree murder charges. Of the 778 people who became sick, 76 died – including 15 people who received the NECC’s tainted steroid injections at a clinic in Livingston County. Victims told stories of shattered lives and unbearable loss caused by the tainted steroids made by Cadden's company.



During Cadden's trial, prosecutors said he shipped out drugs knowing there were unsanitary conditions in the room where the drugs were made. Cadden also used expired ingredients in the creation of drugs and allowed unlicensed pharmacy technicians to work on drugs. (JM)