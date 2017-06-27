Deadline Approaching To Register For Yearly Howell Independence Aquathlon

June 27, 2017

The 15th annual Howell Independence Aquathlon race will begin at 9am on Sunday, July 2nd, taking participants on a run through the Howell City Park and Lakeview Cemetery and a swim in Thompson Lake. The multi-sport event is comprised of a 2k run and a 750 meter swim, followed by a final 2k run. There is also the option of a one-mile open water swim.



Individuals can choose one or take advantage of an all-inclusive price that allows them to participate in both events at a discount. The deadline to register is July 1st, at 11:59pm. Awards will be given to the top three males and females in each age group for the Aquathlon, and to those who take first place in the open water swim.



Officials say wetsuits are permitted dependent on water temperature and swim caps are required. Registration information is available at the link below.

