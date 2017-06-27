Fundraiser For Injured Fowlerville Teen To Be Held On August 6th

A fundraiser is in the works for a Fowlerville teenager after she was involved in a severe vehicle accident.



On June 14th, 16-year-old Jade Cheeseman was involved in an accident on Fowlerville Road in Handy Township that left her with several injuries. She suffered injuries to her kidney, spleen, pelvis, ribs, and back. While she is recovering at home, Cheeseman’s father claims she is still in a great deal of pain and far from a full recovery. The Cheeseman family is in the process of forming a fundraiser which will be held on August 6th at the Fowlerville Community Park in an effort to raise money for medical expenses.



At the Village of Fowlerville’s Council Meeting Monday night, Cheeseman’s father, along with friend of the family, Keith Keller, successfully lobbied for the removal of the fee to rent out the park’s gazebo. All council members unanimously agreed on the removal of the $150 fee. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with medical expenses. You’ll find that link below. (DF/JK)