Fire Destroys Mobile Home, Pets In South Lyon

June 27, 2017

A home was destroyed and three pets perished in an early morning fire in South Lyon.



The South Lyon Fire Department was called out around 3am for a structure fire on Thoreau in the South Lyon Woods Mobile Home Park. Crews arrived to find a singlewide mobile home 50% involved in fire. Both occupants had already evacuated the structure. Officials say four cats were rescued and received care on scene but unfortunately, two additional cats and one dog died. The home was a total loss but quick work by firefighters prevented fire damage to neighboring units.



DTE electric service was previously shut-off to the unit and an extension cord had been run from a neighboring unit for power. Officials say the extension cord is believed to have been the cause or contributing factor to the fire. The South Lyon Fire Department reminds that every home needs working smoke detectors and that it will install free smoke detectors for any city resident. Meanwhile due to lack of fire hydrants, tankers had to be brought in for water supply. South Lyon Woods is a private water system and the mobile home park is the only residential area of the City without hydrants. Officials say park management has been repeatedly asked to upgrade the system and install adequate hydrants as the department and City do not have the ability to require the upgrade.



Assisting on scene were the Lyon and Green Oak Township Fire Departments, South Lyon Police, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit, Huron Valley Ambulance, DTE and Consumers Energy. Photo: South Lyon Fire Dept. (JM)