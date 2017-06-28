Fireworks Tonight At Hudson Mills Metropark

June 28, 2017

Fireworks will light up the sky at Hudson Mills Metropark in Dexter tonight.



Fireworks at the Metroparks is a five county celebration that has been a tradition for years. Steve Williams serves on the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority Board of Commissioners and says there are several great local shows this week and next. He says they move around fireworks between different Metroparks so staff can concentrate on whatever park is hosting fireworks that night since parking is such an issue. Williams noted more people come for fireworks than anything else and there are lots of opportunities for great fireworks.



Hudson Mills Metropark is located off North Territorial Road and officials advise anyone attending the show to arrive early. The fireworks display will begin at dusk. Activities preceding the show start at 4pm. Visitors can learn about the Metroparks past, present, and future through a life-size Metroparks history exhibit. The Greenwood Farms Clydesdale Horses will be featured in a parade along with vendors and Hooper of the Detroit Pistons.



Details can be found through the link provided. (JM)