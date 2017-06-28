Sentencing Delayed For Man Charged In Dog Attack

June 28, 2017

Sentencing has been delayed for a Howell man facing charges connected to an incident in which his dog attacked and killed another dog.



31-year-old Zackery Bradley was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, however his sentencing has been postponed until August 1st to allow input from the woman whose dog was killed in the February 25th incident.



Bradley was charged after one of his three dogs attacked Veronica Evans’ two smaller dogs while she was walking them in the city of Howell. After several surgeries, Evans’ shih tzu named Peyton survived the attack, but her maltipoo, Milo, died from his injuries. Bradley’s pit bull, pit bull-husky mix, and cane corso were all said to be involved in the attack, but his pitbull-husky mix Mia was found responsible for the death of Evans’ maltipoo. One of his other dogs, Larz, was also condemned because he drew blood in the attack. Magistrate Jerry Sherwood authorized the destruction of Mia and Larz in May.



Bradley pleaded guilty last month to three counts of dogs running at large and recently informed the court that both of the dogs had been destroyed. He told the court the third dog had been placed out of the county, but court records indicate neighbors have reported seeing a dog that looks similar to Bradley’s third dog at his home. Veronica Evans will be allowed to make a victim impact statement at Bradley’s pre-sentence interview July 12th. (DK)