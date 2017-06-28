Assault Suspect Named As Person Of Interest In Stislicki Disappearance

June 28, 2017

A Livingston County mother and father whose daughter has been missing since December are among those waiting to hear details after police arrested a man possibly connected to her disappearance.



A man considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki, whose parents Richard and Ann Stislicki live in Fowlerville, was charged today in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a jogger in a Wayne County Park last year. 30-year-old Floyd Russell Galloway, Jr. is facing one count of kidnapping, one count of criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation for the September 4th assault in Hines Park of a 28-year-old female jogger.



Galloway is also believed to be involved in the disappearance of the 28-year-old Stislicki, who has been missing since December 2nd when she was last seen leaving her Southfield workplace. Stislicki’s 2015 Jeep Renegade was found parked outside her apartment in Farmington Hills the next morning. Her purse was found inside the vehicle, along with her credit cards, driver's license, and other personal items. However, her cell phone was missing and has not been found. Galloway is a former security guard at MetLife where Stislicki worked and the same person whose Berkley home was searched in late December by police investigating her disappearance.



Police have yet to detail what connection they suspect Galloway has to the Stislicki case, although his attorney says police have the wrong man in both incidents. (JK)