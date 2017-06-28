Seminar Will Detail Barn Fire Safety & Prevention

June 28, 2017

Barn owners looking to protect their structures from fire will have an interest in an event next month.



The Highland Equestrian Conservancy will hold a Barn Fire Safety Seminar from noon to 3pm on Saturday, July 8th at the Equinox Farm on North Hickory Ridge Road in Highland Township. Among the topics expected to be discussed are barn fire prevention, common ignition sources, barn safety and security, emergency response, evacuation planning and handling and storage of materials and supplies. A question and answer session will follow.



Speakers will include Highland Township Fire Chief Ken Chapman, and Don St. Clair, a retired Battalion Chief with the Farmington Hills Fire Department and owner of Miracle Ranch in Milford. The seminar is free for conservancy members and $5 for non-members. A picnic lunch will start the event at noon. (JK)