“Speakers at the Mill Pond” Event Thursday in Brighton

June 28, 2017

A local group will host a “Speakers at the Mill Pond” event tomorrow.



Indivisible Livingston will be hosting a “Speakers at the Mill Pond” event featuring gubernatorial and congressional candidates on Thursday at 7pm. Several guest speakers will introduce themselves and take questions from those in attendance.



Those speaking include William Cobbs, who is running as a Democrat for governor in the 2018 elections; Darlene Domanik who is running for the 8th Congressional District; Elissa Slotkin who is considering a run for 8th District seat; and Christina Canfield from the Michigan Education Association who is an advocate for public education.



Indivisible Livingston Board member Gretchen Hertz says the board meets every other Thursday and decided to host it at the Mill Pond this time. She says they’re excited to host candidates and potential candidates, noting the group is not endorsing anyone. She says it’s just an opportunity for anyone interested to hear the speakers in Livingston County. The event is free and open to the public.



The “Speakers at the Mill Pond” event will run from 7 to 8:30pm. A link to event page is provided. (JM)