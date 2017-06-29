Friday Is Deadline To Meet Peanut Row Crowdfunding Goal

June 29, 2017

Tomorrow is the deadline for a crowdfunding campaign to help transform a downtown Howell alleyway.



Peanut Row Alley is located downtown behind the Dairy Queen and Uptown Coffeehouse. The Howell Downtown Development Authority, along with the Chamber of Commerce, the City of Howell, and other local leaders, are hoping to take advantage of a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to build Peanut Row into a destination location. DDA Director Cathleen Edgerly said they’ve received and taken into consideration a lot of what the public has told them they would like to see in the alley. Some of those elements they are hoping to install are funky seating, new plant life, and lots of art.



The Public Spaces Community Places program will match donated funds, provided the local entities meet their crowdfunding goal. With the deadline being 4pm on Friday, the DDA has currently raised around $9,100 of the $12,000 needed. Edgerly said they have some commitments they are hoping come through, but also that they would appreciate any individual or small group donations to help get them over the finish line. There are a variety of ways to donate. Contributions can be made at downtownhowell.org, on the crowdfunding site patronicity.com (link below), or by writing a check to the DDA that they can enter offline.



Edgerly said they have to reach the full $12,000 or they won’t receive the matching funds they need to bring the program to life. She is optimistic that they will meet the goal and said that they hope to have some of the new elements installed in the alley within the next month so that people can enjoy them throughout the rest of the summer. (MK)