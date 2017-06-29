Brighton Teen Among A Dozen Competing For College Scholarship Cash

June 29, 2017

A chance to win thousands of dollars in college scholarships and represent Michigan awaits a local teen, one of a dozen from across Michigan competing at an event next month.



Sarah-Grace Hampton of Brighton is taking part in the Distinguished Young Women of Michigan Scholarship Program, which will be holding their 60th Annual Scholarship Program on Saturday, July 15th at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor. Hampton, a senior at Pinckney Community High School, is one of twelve contestants from around the state competing for thousands of dollars in college scholarships and the chance to represent Michigan at local events throughout the state and at the national finals in Mobile Alabama.



At the state program on July 15th, contestants will perform an opening number and compete in a performing arts talent routine, a physical fitness routine and self-expression. Contestants are also evaluated based on academic scholastics and interview. The Distinguished Young Women of America is the largest and oldest scholarship program for high school seniors in the country.



Since it first began in 1958, over $106 million dollars in college scholarships have been awarded. Tickets to the event can be purchased through the link below for $19 and also at Skyline High School the day of the event for $22. Skyline High School is located at 2552 N. Maple Road in Ann Arbor. (JK)