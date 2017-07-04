Public Input Sought As To Proposed Closure Of Hudson Mills Golf Course

July 4, 2017

A meeting to help determine the fate of the Hudson Mills Metropark golf course is set early Wednesday.



The Huron Clinton Metropolitan Authority is considering closing the golf course as part of the park’s future master plan and repurposing the site and clubhouse. The board decided to delay a vote for further public comment, and a public meeting is planned July 5th at the golf course. Commissioner Steve Williams represents Livingston County on the board. He says the July 5th meeting will focus on exchanging ideas and preferences for the future of the southwestern portion of Hudson Mills Metropark.



The possibility of operating a canoe livery on the site that fronts the Huron River was another aspect that some said put a proposed canoe/kayak livery and beer garden business on hold in Dexter. Nate Pound and Tyler Soja have been looking to open Mill Creek Outdoor Adventures. Williams the Metroparks Board of Commissioners and staff have no plans to start their own canoe or kayak livery on the Huron River.



He says last Wednesday, he and Commissioner Marans, the acting Metroparks director, deputy director, and several key staff members had a very friendly and productive discussion. He says they settled all of the outstanding issues and the proposed contract with Mill Creek is moving forward, although there a still few items to negotiate before it is ready to be voted on by the HCMA Board. He says the Metroparks staff is also going to research the potential for expanding the gravel drive and parking area where canoes, kayaks and tubes will be taken out of the water.



Meanwhile, Wednesday’s meeting related to the Hudson Mills golf course starts at 9:30am at the course. No vote will be taken. The board meets next for its monthly meeting on July 13th. (JM)