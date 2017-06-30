Brighton Rec Area Among Those Going Fireworks Free

June 30, 2017

Quiet 4th of July alternatives are designed for local veterans and pet owners.



The DNR and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency have again collaborated to offer Fireworks-Free Fourth of July alternative camping options for veterans and other visitors, including pet owners, seeking a quieter holiday from July 1st through 4th.



Bishop Lake Campground in the Brighton Recreation Area is among eleven state parks and recreation areas participating. The selected campgrounds are located farther away from traditional community firework displays. The sound of fireworks can trigger discomfort for military personnel dealing with post-traumatic stress but also for animals scared by loud noises. (JM)