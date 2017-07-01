Lake Orion Girl Wins 8th District Art Competition

July 1, 2017

Congressman Mike Bishop recently welcomed the winner of the 8th District’s 2017 Congressional Art Competition to Washington D.C.



Lake Orion High School graduate Mari Finstrom was named the winner with her photo titled “Freckles.” The winning piece and five honorable mentions were selected by Brighton artist John Suave and Congressman Bishop in early May. Finstrom and her father were flown out to Washington, D.C. by Southwest Airlines to attend a national ceremony recognizing all the winners on Thursday, followed by a tour of the winning pieces presented in the U.S. Capitol Building. After the event, Mari and her father met with Congressman Bishop to talk about her work. Bishop called the piece she submitted “detailed” and “amazing” and that he was proud to have her representing the district on the wall of artwork from across the country.



A total of 34 pieces were entered in the competition – more than double the number of 2016 entries. The competition is open to all high school students, grades nine to 12, who reside in the district. Entries for the 2018 competition will be accepted next spring.





Mari Finstrom (center) poses with her dad, Brian (right), and Rep. Bishop (left) following the National Congressional Art Competition Reception for winners in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Mari’s winning piece, titled “Freckles” is below. It will be hung in the U.S. Capitol with all the winning pieces for one year. (JK)