Brighton Rotary Announces Scholarship Winners

July 2, 2017

The 2017 educational scholarship recipients have been named by the Rotary Club of Brighton.



The Brighton Rotary “Anderson – McGregor Memorial Scholarship” was established in 1989 to honor the memory of veterinarian Thomas Anderson and dentist Donald McGregor, who were both very active in the community and sincerely believed in the value of education. The awards recognize graduating seniors of Brighton Area Schools with educational scholarships. Three recipients received $750 Personal Achievement Awards; Taylor Gardiner, Olivia Lock and Kristie Wilcox.



Three others received $1,500 awards; Connor Cain, Jonathan Rossio and Madison Thompson, who were honored for their scholastic achievements, while another $1,500 was given for the “Service Above Self” scholarship to Ellen Tsao, who will be attending the University of Michigan to study Computer Science Engineering.



Also recognized this year were two middle school student with the Academic Enrichment Awards, selected by random draw from those middle school students registered for the Brighton High School Interact and Brighton Rotary sponsored SAT and ACT practice tests. Winning $250 awards were Scranton 8th-graders Jade Redmond and Taylor Stacy. All of the winners were recognized June 27th at the Rotary Club's Presidents' Night. (JK)



Pictured from left to right are: Jade Redmond (Academic Enrichment Scholarship), Olivia Lock (Anderson-McGregor Personal Achievement Scholarship), Ellen Tsao (Service Above Self Scholarship), Taylor Gardiner (Anderson-McGregor Personal Achievement Scholarship), Kristie Wilcox (Anderson-McGregor Personal Achievement Scholarship.