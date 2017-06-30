Electronic Waste Collection Event July 15th

June 30, 2017

Livingston County residents have an opportunity to unload old televisions and other electronics at an upcoming collection event.



The 2017 Electronic-Waste Collection Event is planned Saturday, July 15th from 9am to 2pm in the parking lot at the Livingston County East Complex at 2300 E. Grand River in Howell. It’s hosted by the Livingston County Solid Waste Program. Officials say it provides a free and convenient opportunity for Livingston County residents and small businesses with fewer than ten employees to safely recycle a variety of electronic waste such as TV’s, computers, printers, monitors, laptops and other items.



Details are available in the attached flyer. (JM)