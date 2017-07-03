Pinckney Community Schools Board Of Education Fill Vacancy

July 3, 2017

The Pinckney Board of Education is welcoming its newest member.



Melissa Mueller was selected by the board at a meeting Thursday to fill the vacancy left by trustee Richard Gilligan, who stepped down after six years. The term is through December 2018. Mueller has been an active member of the school community for many years as and involved with the PTO's at Lakeland Elementary, Country Elementary and now currently at Navigator. She also was involved in the K-6 Redesign initiative, in addition to being part of the original "Community Cabinet" group started several years back.



Superintendent Rick Todd says Mueller comes from a family of educators and has a great respect and appreciation for what teachers do for students on a daily basis. He says she also understands the great challenges that face public education in Michigan with the lack of adequate funding, in addition the multitudes of legislative policies that can often hinder progress. Todd added they’ve been fortunate to have invested, engaged community members as part of the board and appointing Mueller carries on that tradition, as she will be a tremendous asset to the district and community. (JM)