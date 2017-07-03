Rosie The Riveter Selected for Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame

Rosie the Riveter has been selected for Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.



With her determined spirit and “Can-do” attitude, Rosie the Riveter will be inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame this year, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Michigan Women’s Studies Association. Rosie’s nomination was submitted by the Yankee Air Museum to recognize and honor the thousands of female defense workers rising to meet the home front industrial challenges in World War Two. Collectively, these unstoppable women became known as Rosie the Riveter.



Museum Executive Director Kevin Walsh says “The Willow Run Bomber Plant and the women who worked here in the 1940’s symbolize the talent and strength of the American home front that brought a conclusive end to World War Two” and it’s a proper tribute to commemorate these women, for all time, in the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame. “Hundreds of thousands of women worked in Detroit and around Michigan to produce the war materiel that helped give the state the nickname “Arsenal of Democracy”, Rosie will join the likes of Rosa Parks, Betty Ford, Serina Williams, and many other Michigan women who have made a positively enduring contribution to the world.



A search revealed that Michigan, fittingly, appears to be the first state to induct the class of women known as Rosie the Riveters into a state Hall of Fame. The induction will take place at the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame 34th Annual Awards Dinner and Induction Ceremony in October.



The Willow Run Bomber Plant will become the new home of the Yankee Air Museum. Walsh says the mission is to create a permanent exhibit showcasing the ways that women overcame obstacles to build the planes, tanks, munitions, healing implements and more that were crucial for Allied victory. Photo: Rosie the Riveter 2015 world record, 2096 Rosie's. (JM)