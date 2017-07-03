Livingston County Habitat For Humanity Hosting 25th Anniversary Event

July 3, 2017

Livingston County Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 25th Anniversary.



The non-profit transforms lives by building quality homes with families in need and works to unite everyone in the county around the cause of affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Wednesday, July 12th from 4–6pm at the ReStore on Grand River in Genoa Township.



There will be a hot dog cookout, with staff will be on hand to answer questions regarding the home ownership program as well as the critical home repair and A Brush With Kindness programs.



Tours will be given of the ReStore, highlighting its recycling efforts in latex paint, scrap metal and keeping building materials and home furnishings from entering a landfill. Details can be found through the link. (JM)