Final Day Of Online Voting For Fowlerville Couple In Tape Costume Contest

July 5, 2017

Today is the final day for online votes to help a Fowlerville couple win scholarship money for their hand-crafted prom attire as part of a national duct tape contest.



18-year-old Rozlin Opolka and 19-year-old Conner Hawry, a 2016 Fowlerville grad who she has been dating for about a year, created a dress and tuxedo using Duck Tape brand with a steampunk theme. The couple is in a contest giving away $10,000 in cash scholarships to those who make the best prom wear out of duct tape. The couple said each of the tiny gears sprinkled throughout their designs had to be meticulously cut out and they used about seven pages of gears.



In all, Opolka estimates they spent about $90 and used 34 rolls of duct tape. The skirt features alternating ruffles to create a bustle and train in the back, and a mini skirt in front. They also made a top hat and steampunk goggles. Opolka plans to study art at Western Michigan University in the fall, while Conner, who just finished a year at Lansing Community College, plans to transfer to Michigan Technological University.



A link to the contest website is below. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite creations online. Voting ends today. (JK)