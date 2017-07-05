ATV Crash Injures Three In Handy Township

July 5, 2017

A July 4th ATV accident in Handy Township has injured three people, one critically.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nicholson Road south of Van Buren Road at about 6:30 Tuesday evening for an all-terrain vehicle crash involving three people. A preliminary investigation indicated a 23-year-old Ohio resident was operating a 4-wheel drive Honda ATV at a residence during a family get together, with a 14-year-old Wixom resident and a 13-year-old Fowlerville resident on board as passengers. Deputies say that the ATV operator lost control and struck a tree, throwing both passengers from the vehicle.



All three were transported by Livingston County EMS to Sparrow Hospital. The Wixom teen was last listed in critical condition, while the passenger from Fowlerville and the ATV operator from Ohio were listed in stable condition. None of the occupants were wearing helmets or safety gear at the time of the crash. Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Fowlerville Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. (JK)