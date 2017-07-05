5th Annual Taste of Brighton Festival Approaching

July 5, 2017

Businesses are preparing for the Taste of Brighton Festival in which the public is given a taste of what downtown Brighton has to offer.



The event will be taking place July 14th and 15th. Entertainment will include live music to restaurant taste testing and outdoor shopping. The Dunk Tank and the Dance Project will be making a comeback this year including some well-known people in the Livingston County area. The festival is open to all ages and free to the public from 10am to 10pm. 75 Brighton Businesses will be participating in the two day festival.



For more information on the Taste of Brighton, visit the link provided. (AS)