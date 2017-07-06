Green Oak Township To Issue Bonds For New Police, Fire, Community Buildings

July 6, 2017

A resolution of intent to bond three new buildings to benefit the government and community has been passed by the Green Oak Township Board of Trustees.



For more than a year now the Board has been working towards the design and construction of new police and fire stations, along with a community center. They have recently agreed to the purchase of 13 acres of land behind the existing fire station from the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority. Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles said the resolution is necessary towards showing their intent on getting construction started and breaking ground. It allows the Township Building Authority to issue bonds in an amount not to exceed $15-million, which is the top of what they estimate the project to cost.



Trustee and Building Authority member Richard Everett said building all three at once is the smart thing to do. He said because of the construction economies that scale, the township gets the most benefit and best prices from doing it this way, as opposed to splitting the projects off into three individual builds. Everett said from the start they knew that the police needed a new building, first and foremost. The proposed 16,000 square foot building will be located next to the fire station on Whitmore Lake Road. The fire station will be renovated and added onto to allow for 3 new pull-through bays and an administrative wing.



The community center will be located next to the town hall. It will include an event hall, a recreation room, craft and activity rooms, and community offices. Everett said they are hopeful to begin construction on the police and fire stations this fall, with work on the community center to begin in spring. (MK)