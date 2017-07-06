Construction Starts Today On Island Lake Road Between Dexter-Pinckney & Wylie Roads

July 6, 2017

Construction starts today on a road in Dexter Township although the project should be short lived.



Milling and resurfacing work begins today on Island Lake Road between Dexter-Pinckney Road and Wylie Road. The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that Island lake Road will not be closed to traffic, but it will be under flag control and delays are possible.



If all goes as planned, the work is expected to be complete by the end of the day on Friday. However, officials caution that due to weather conditions, all dates are tentative and subject to change. (JM)