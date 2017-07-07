MDOT Announces Closures Associated With Bridge Repairs Along US-23

July 7, 2017

Work continues on the US-23 bridge improvement project in Livingston County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is repairing several bridges along US-23 in Livingston County. MDOT is advising of multiple closures this week and next that are scheduled but weather dependent:



Northbound and Southbound US-23 at Crouse Road will have a single lane closure beginning at 8pm Friday, lasting through 6am Monday. That same closure will be in effect again next weekend.



The Faussett Road Bridge at US-23 will be closed starting next Wednesday morning through Friday evening. The posted detour will be Old US-23 to Center Road to Runyan Lake Road.



There’s a similar situation for the White Lake Road bridge at US-23. MDOT says there will be a single lane closure there beginning next Wednesday at 7am, lasting through next Friday at 5pm. A temporary traffic signal will be used to maintain traffic across the bridge.



Finally, work at the Lee Road bridge has been postponed. The Lee Road bridge will now close on July 17th at 7am and remain closed through July 19th at 5pm. The posted detour will be Fieldcrest Drive to Silver Lake Road to Whitmore Lake Road.



The bridge improvements along US-23 include deck patching and overlay, beam repair, substructure patching, painting, slope repair, and replacement and approach work. (JM)