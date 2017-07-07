County Commissioner From Fenton Arraigned On Misdemeanor Charges

July 7, 2017

A Genesee County Commissioner from Fenton has been arraigned on several misdemeanor counts stemming from an incident over the Memorial Day weekend.



District 6 Commissioner Drew Shapiro was arraigned last week on two counts of indecent language and one count of reckless operation of a vessel. The charges were filed after a May 27th incident in which the 28-year-old Shapiro is accused of yelling ethnic slurs from his pontoon boat on Silver Lake to an unidentified individual on shore.



According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office report obtained by The Flint Journal through a Freedom of Information Act request, Shapiro allegedly honked the boat’s horn and blasted loud music around 8am. The report states that when the homeowner walked outside to investigate, a shirtless Shapiro began to make rude gestures and yelling anti-Arabic statements. The man is reportedly in a relationship with Shapiro’s former fiancé.



Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton declined to file felony ethnic intimidation charges, instead referring the matter to Fenton Township’s attorney to determine if there were any violations of local ordinances. The misdemeanor reckless driving and indecent language charges were filed June 29th, with Shapiro arraigned the following day.





Shaprio told WHMI "I've heard for a long time that Genesee County politics are dirty. I suppose my outspoken views and recent victories are the reason that I am learning of this corruption first hand. What I am experiencing is nothing more than a politically motivated smear campaign. I suppose this comes with the territory when you are a Republican in Genesee County, Michigan. I won't allow obviously biased claims from people with ulterior motives prevent me from doing my job"



A pretrial hearing is set for July 27th. If convicted, the one-time Fenton Board of Education president faces up to 90 days in jail and/or $500 in fines. (JK)