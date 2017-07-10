Anniversary & Groundbreaking Set This Week For Habitat For Humanity

July 10, 2017

A groundbreaking will be held this week for new Livingston County Habitat for Humanity home build.



As Habitat for Humanity marks 25 years in the community, it’s also celebrating the start of a new Habitat house for Becky Gremore and her family. The organization builds decent, safe and affordable housing for those in need who qualify.



Resource Development Manager Karla Macelli tells WHMI the ceremony will start at 2pm Thursday and involves a blessing of the ground for the family and their new home. She says it’s a very simple, basic ceremony and blessing of the ground because Habitat for Humanity is a Christian based organization. However, it’s also a way for Habitat and the community to show support for the new homeowner. Macelli says it’s nice to have a lot to build on in downtown Howell for someone who is a hometown girl. Gremore is a mother of two who was raised in Howell, graduated from Howell High School with honors, and also works in Howell.



The selection process for a new home build begins with a person applying and going through the application process, as well as credit checks and the ability to pay the mortgage taken into account. Macelli says the person selected is also the one with the most need. Once selected, she says the individual must then put in 250 hours of work and service to the organization to demonstrate it’s something they are working for and really believe in.



Meanwhile, the organization will also celebrate its 25th Anniversary with an open house this week. Sunday marked the actual anniversary of Habit for Humanity’s presence in Livingston County. The open house will be held Wednesday with light refreshments and tours of the ReStore on Grand River in Genoa Township to showcase the work it does. Macelli says the ReStore accepts furniture and building materials, which are sold and the funds raised then go toward building affordable homes in the community. She says the store also does recycling of latex paint and scrap metal, again with funds going to help build homes. Various donated Ethan Allen products have been donated to Habitat as part of a nationwide campaign, which will be sold at the event.



Wednesday’s anniversary open house is open to the public and will run from 4 to 6pm. Details can be found online through the link provided. (JM)