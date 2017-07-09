Three Fenton Township Teens Charged In Home Invasions, Vehicle Larcenies

July 9, 2017

Three teens are facing charges for various vehicle larcenies and home invasions in Fenton Township.



The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating reports of home invasions and larcenies from automobiles that were reported in the area of Island View Drive and Pavilion Drive in Fenton Township. The Tri-County Times reports the investigation discovered the incidents in May and June were related and most likely committed by the same individuals, with charges since being authorized in the case.



18-year-old Austen Webber of Fenton Township is facing charges of fraudulent use of a transaction device and larceny from a motor vehicle for a June 13th incident in the 16000 block of Pavilion Drive. Both 17-year-old Jaxon Gatza of Fenton Township and 17-year Christian Sornson of Fenton Township are each charged with 1st degree home invasion for an incident on May 31st in the 4000 block of Island View Drive.



The investigations are said to be ongoing and it’s possible that more charges could be filed. All three teens are currently free on bond pending future court dates. (JM)