Fenton Man Arrested For 10th Drunk Driving After Crash

July 8, 2017

A Fenton man is facing charges after getting pulled over for this tenth drunk driving.



52-year-old Joseph Booker is facing his tenth operating while intoxicated charge and his third offense of driving while license suspended. Traverse City television station WPBN reports the incident happened after a one vehicle crash Monday around 1:30pm at Countyline and Custer Road in Free Soil Township. The Mason County Sheriff's Office reported that Booker ran off the road and into a ditch. A breathalyzer administered at the scene showed a blood alcohol content of .28%.



Booker was subsequently arrested and jailed. He was being held on a $15,000 cash/surety bond. (JM)