Vietnam Veterans To Be Honored At Upcoming Ceremony in Fowlerville

July 10, 2017

A ceremony near Fowlerville later this month will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War by paying tribute to its veterans.



The “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event will be held at the Michigan Riders Memorial Wall in Iosco Township at 2pm on Saturday, July 22nd during the Vetstock music festival. Event organizers say the goal is to give long-overdue recognition to Vietnam War-era veterans and their families. A commemorative lapel pin will be presented to U.S. veterans who served on active duty at any time between November 1955 and May 1975, regardless of location. The Commemoration was authorized by Congress and established under the secretary of defense before being formally launched five years ago.



It was designed in honor of the 50th anniversary of the war, and the symbolism attached to the lapel pin is significant, according to Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kowall, who will be hosting the event in conjunction with State Senator Joe Hune.



In addition to the veterans and their families, community members are encouraged to attend as well. RSVP is preferred but not mandatory. RSVPs can be made by emailing waynewn6@gmail.com, or by calling 248-904-3500. (DK/JK)