Milford Woman Charged In Livonia Store Robbery

July 10, 2017

Livonia Police arrested a Milford woman for robbery after they say she assaulted a store employee.



35 year old Molly Tourangeau was arrested July 5th after she was pulled over for a traffic violation and it was discovered that she was a suspect wanted for stealing merchandise from a Hallmark store in Livonia. Store employees told police that Tourangeau put glass candle holders in her bag and when she approached by a store employee, a struggle ensued and a candle holder fell and struck the employee in the head. After Tourangeau left the store, she was pulled over for a traffic violation and police say evidence related to the case was recovered from her vehicle.



She was charged with unarmed robbery with a probable cause conference is expected to take place this week in Livonia District Court and a preliminary examination July 20th. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison. (JK)