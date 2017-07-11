Case Dismissed Against Ohio Woman Charged in Local Credit Card Thefts

July 11, 2017

Officials have dismissed the case against an Ohio woman charged in connection to credit card thefts from Livingston County healthcare facilities.



25-year-old Ieasha Jate Williams and 31-year-old Kyiona Renee Coley, both of Toledo, Ohio, were charged following credit card thefts that affected three healthcare facilities in Livingston County within a 10-day period in February.



The case against Williams has been dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled at any time. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says this is to allow for some additional investigation by police. Meanwhile a warrant remains active for Coley, who never appeared for her scheduled arraignment. Coley is charged as a habitual offender, and faces one count of larceny from a building and five counts of stealing/retaining a stolen financial transaction device.



One of the facilities affected by the thefts, The Willows assisted living center in Howell, captured the two women through video surveillance entering the building on the afternoon of February 10th. One of the suspects, wearing a scrub-style shirt similar to what healthcare workers typically wear, is said to have entered the office of staff and stole numerous credit cards. The other suspect waited in a vehicle outside. The stolen cards were used shortly after in Howell and Ann Arbor.



Authorities say the two have been seen on surveillance video in other parts of the state and in Indiana and Ohio, also targeting similar facilities. (DK)