Paving On D-19, Brighton & Spencer Roads Progressing

July 11, 2017

Road paving and improvement projects in the Brighton and Howell areas are moving along.



The majority of work on Brighton and Spencer Roads is being done at night to lessen impact on motorists. Paving is scheduled to take place on Brighton Road again tonight. Work is also being done on a portion of Spencer Road from I-96, east to Old US-23. Night paving is scheduled on Spencer Road this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, although weather permitting.



In Howell, the D-19 improvement project is mostly done although there might be some flagging work today. Road Commission Managing Director Mike Craine tells WHMI crews still have to place some material, mostly south of Coon Lake, behind/beyond the gravel shoulder. That will only take a couple of days of work but Craine says the rain will stretch it. A few driveways also need to be done before painting and final completion. (JM)