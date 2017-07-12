Brighton Township To Host Large Item Disposal Saturday

July 12, 2017

An event in Brighton Township Saturday will serve as a one-stop shop for residents looking to free themselves of large, unwanted items.



“Large Item Drop-Off Day” will take place at the Brighton Township Fire Hall on Old US 23 at Hyne Road between 8:30am and 12:30pm. Residents of the municipality will be allowed to drop off most unwanted large items, which frequently includes washers, dryers, TV’s, patio furniture, grills, computer equipment, bed springs, and mattresses. Items that will not be accepted are waste items, car or boat parts, construction debris, or tires.



The event is only open to the township’s residents and proof of residency is required. More information about item eligibility can be found at the link below.

