Volunteers Needed For Huron River Clean Up Day

July 17, 2017

Volunteers are being sought for the annual Huron River Clean Up Day in Hamburg Township, Saturday, July 29th.



This yearly event started more than a decade ago when residents around Ore Lake put together what would become the Hamburg Flood Prevention Committee in an effort to stop the lake’s flooding. Together with the township they have seen great progress by removing fallen trees, branches, and debris from the Huron River. Mosquito repellant, sunscreen, and shoes that people don’t mind getting wet are all recommended. Waders, gloves, and life jackets are needed for some of the tasks, like getting into the water to pull out invasive weeds, debris, and fallen trees.



Event Co-Chairman Scott Strane said chainsaws and pontoon boats are needed as well. Strane also said the biggest need they have, however, is people; especially those who aren’t afraid to get in the water and get stuck in the mud. He said they try to target where the biggest pile up of wood and debris is between Ore Lake and Strawberry Lake.



The event runs from 8am to 1pm on the 29th, and kicks off from the Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation Club in Hamburg Township. Registration is encouraged, as it helps organizers estimate how big of a task they can take on, but walk-ups are still welcome. Those interested can register on the township’s website. A link is below. (MK)