Authorities Locate Woman Missing Since Last Week

July 12, 2017

A local woman missing since last week has been located by authorities.



53-year-old Julia Bolter of Cohoctah Township was last seen on Friday as she left for work at Tribar Manufacturing in Howell. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says it received information today that that Bolter had been located out of state. The information was verified through law enforcement and it was confirmed that Bolter was safe and left voluntarily.



Authorities say the incident is closed and no longer under investigation by Sheriff’s Office. (JM)