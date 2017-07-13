Michigan Philharmonic To Perfrom At Kensington Metropark Saturday

A concert and outdoor experience is being offered at Kensington Metropark this weekend.



The Michigan Philharmonic will perform Saturday at Maple Beach, offering the sounds of talented musicians in a natural, scenic setting. Officials say the fun begins at 5pm with hospitality vendors, continuing with the Greenwood Farms Clydesdale parade, and then the performance at 7:30pm. This year's concert will feature movie music. The Philharmonic will perform magnificent “Movie Music Magic” featuring classics like "Singin' in the Rain" and Frozen's "Let It Go".



