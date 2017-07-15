Dexter Doctor Appointed To Advisory Council on Deaf, Deafblind & Hard of Hearing

July 15, 2017

A Dexter man has been appointed to the Michigan Advisory Council on Deaf, Deafblind and Hard of Hearing.



Governor Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael McKee earlier this week. The 13-member council is housed within the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and advises the department on matters pertaining to deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing persons. A minimum of seven members must be deaf or hard of hearing. He will replace Helmi Maria Lepisto.



McKee is an assistant professor in the department of family medicine at the University of Michigan and is a physician at Dexter Family Medicine Center. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Lynn University, a medical degree from the University of Florida, and a master’s in public health from the department of community and preventive medicine at the University of Rochester.



Governor Snyder thanked Dr. McKee for his service on the council and said he’s confident McKee will be a positive voice for this community. He will serve a three-year term expiring January 18th, 2020. (JM)