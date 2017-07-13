Work Begins On Hamburg Road, With Several Other Roads To Follow

A project to improve several roads in Hamburg Township kicked off this morning, with more work anticipated to follow in the coming weeks.



Township Supervisor Pat Hohl says the work on Hamburg Road has begun, which includes crushing and reshaping the road from Strawberry Lake Road south to Old Hamburg Road. Then on Monday and Tuesday, the rest of Hamburg Road from

M-36 to the county line and two streets in the village will be milled. Depending on the weather, Hohl says those streets will all be paved as soon as possible once they are milled.



Hohl tells WHMI more work is anticipated for Cordley and Rush Lake and Kress Road later this year, though a firm date hasn’t been set at this time. The Livingston County Road Commission is in the process of scheduling the project, according to Hohl. The work is expected to be completed sometime this fall.



Subsequent to that work, Hohl says the next road to receive improvements is Winans Lake Road, between Chilson and Hamburg Road. The township is also looking into a road maintenance program for some of the other primary county roads in the municipality that need crack-filling and chip sealing. Another potential endeavor is collaborating with the Road Commission and several subdivisions to fund repairs to county roads located in those subdivisions.



Improvements to Hamburg Road will be funded from the December 2016 tax collection. The township is tentatively considering borrowing from their general fund to cover the work on Kress Road and Cordley and Rush Lake Road, and then reimbursing the fund with money from the December 2017 tax collection. (DK)