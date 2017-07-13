Big Brother/Big Sisters Online & Text Fundraiser Underway

July 13, 2017

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Livingston County is asking for help raising money to better support area children.



The 3rd annual High 5 for Littles campaign is underway with a goal of raising $15,000. Officials say the goal is reachable if everyone donates just $5. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides a variety of school-based programs and mentoring for kids from the age of 5 and up, including those in the foster care system. Officials say the money raised during the High 5 for Littles campaign will better allow the organization to support their one-on-one community based mentor program as well as site-based programs, including Rockin’ Readers, which pairs up a young student who may have trouble reading, with a high schooler.



To make a donation, text $5, or any donation amount, to 517-227-5090. First time text-giving donors will be prompted to visit a secure URL with a registration link where they can enter credit card information. Donors can also give directly on their website. You’ll find that link below. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Livingston County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization so all donations are tax deductible. (JK)