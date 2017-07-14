Milford Woman Enters Plea In Credit Card Theft

July 14, 2017

A plea has been entered by a Milford woman charged with stealing credit cards and then using them to buy gift cards in Hartland Township.



20-year-old Avery Snyder pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts each of stealing and retaining credit cards. Snyder was arrested May 18th after police found store receipts in her car totaling more than $726 from purchases made with a stolen credit card at Meijer in Hartland. The card’s owner, a 36-year-old Milford resident, told police his vehicle had been broken overnight while it was parked in his driveway. The cards were then used for more than $2,000 in purchases at stores and gas stations in White Lake, Highland, Wixom, and Hartland.



When police reviewed the Meijer store’s surveillance video, an officer recognized Snyder and 21-year-old Tyler Graves, who was wanted for cutting off his tether for being on parole from a 2014 home invasion conviction. They followed Snyder after she left her mother’s house, observed her pick up Graves, and then drive into downtown Milford, where the officer pulled over the car for a traffic violation and discovered the receipts. Snyder will be sentenced August 16th in Oakland County Circuit Court. (JK)