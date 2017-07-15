Construction of New South Lyon Hotel Nears Completion

July 15, 2017

Owners of the South Lyon Hotel are hoping to reopen the iconic building by the end of August as construction draws to a close.



Corry Bala, who partners with the Baker family in hotel ownership, says crews are working as fast as they can in anticipation of finishing construction by the end of July or beginning of August.



A fire that began on the hotel’s second floor in June of 2016 damaged the building so extensively that the owners chose to demolish what was left and start fresh in rebuilding. The work began over the winter and Bala says they are currently working on the hotel’s interior and bar, as well as its outdoor patio.



Bala feels the new building will add a great deal to the business, but the focus is on bringing the community back together. He says he could talk for “a day and a half” about the tremendous amount of support from the community who frequently reminds him how much the hotel is missed.



The majority of the hotel will be stone and steel to ensure its longevity. It will be furnished by a combination of new pieces, and older, recognizable decorations.



With such a busy construction site, Bala notes it’s a bit hectic with a lot going on. Ultimately, he is ready for things to return to the way they were. Bala says, “I guess I’m just really looking forward to being able to get back to what we do…get back to what we know.” (DK)





