Event Seeks To Raise Funds For Construction Of Fallen Officers Memorial

July 14, 2017

A fundraiser later this month is asking the community to contribute to an effort that would construct a memorial for Michigan’s fallen law enforcement officials.



Michigan is one of the few states in the country without a monument honoring its fallen officers, according to Event Organizer Sharon Lollio. She hopes to change that with the help of funds raised at the event, set for Tuesday, July 25th, at the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township from 6:30 to 9:30pm.



Lollio tells WHMI the monument would honor the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty at a time when she feels law enforcement is under attack and facing much resistance. The Michigan Law Enforcement Memorial would be designed as a walkway lined with 8 x 4 glass panes etched with the names of every fallen officer.



The state will provide appropriation matching funds at a rate of two for one for the memorial, as long as the money is raised before October 1st of 2018. Lollio says currently, a commission dedicated to garnering funds for the monument is about $900,000 short of their goal.



The fundraising dinner is free, but Lollio says a minimum $50 donation would be appreciated to help bring the project to fruition. The event will include presentations from individuals with ties to the law enforcement community. Call 313-468-5260 for reservations and other event details. More information about the proposed monument can be found at the link below. (DK)







Photo Credit: Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument Fund Commission