"Passion For Fashion" New Summer Runway Event

July 14, 2017

A new summer-friendly runway fashion event is coming up in August, challenging participants to create a fabulous outfit out of recycled items and non-traditional components.



Passion for Fashion is described as an unconventional challenge from trash to triumph. The new event on August 19th is specifically for avant garde designs, so clothing can be made out of anything from tape to paper or metal. Designers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate and encouraged to not only be creative but think outside of the box and have fun. The event will be held at Cleary University on Grand River in Genoa Township. Funds raised will support a scholarship program for the arts.



Individuals can register as a designer or purchase tickets for the event through the link provided. (JM)