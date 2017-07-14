Pinckney Woman Granted Release From Jail For Infant Son's Funeral

July 14, 2017

A judge allowed a Pinckney woman’s release from jail today to attend the funeral of her infant son.



In court Thursday, Probate Court Judge Miriam Cavanaugh granted a request allowing 28-year-old Ashley Bell of Pinckney to be released from the Livingston County Jail to attend the funeral of her infant son. Bell’s mother was allowed to transport her to the funeral and cemetery and then directly back to jail. As part of her conditional release for the funeral today, Bell was ordered to not have any unsupervised contact with children, including her own. She reported back to jail as ordered.



Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post are investigating the July 11th death of Bell’s son. Lt. Mario Gonzalez tells WHMI the death is under investigation, which is standard protocol with any death that occurs at a home, but it is not believed to be suspicious and police are awaiting autopsy reports.



Meanwhile, Bell is facing charges of 3rd degree child abuse and domestic violence from an incident in which she allegedly beat her other 9-year-old son with a leather belt until it broke after becoming angry with him. A family member reported the incident on May 25th, although the incident occurred several days prior. Authorities say Bell told officers she worked at a domestic violence shelter in Washtenaw County and also volunteered there as an advocate.



Bell has been jailed on a $150,000 bond since her arrest. She is set to appear for a pre-trial hearing July 24th. (JM)

