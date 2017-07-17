Lane Restrictions Start This Week On Clyde Road Overpass

July 17, 2017

Access over US-23 in Hartland Township will be limited starting this week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation reports that Clyde Road will be down to one lane over US-23 starting Wednesday, July 19th. MDOT says repairs to the Clyde Road bridge over the freeway have required more work than was originally anticipated. The work is part of a larger bridge repair project along US-23 in Livingston County designed to extend the life of the structures. The bridge improvements include deck patching and overlay, beam repair, substructure patching, painting, slope repair and replacement, and approach work. All of the work and related closures are weather dependent.



Temporary signals will be used on the overpass, while all truck traffic on Clyde Road will be detoured due to the open lane on the bridge being restricted to 9 feet wide. Construction on the bridge is expected to wrap up in late August, when the bridge will reopen to two-way traffic. (JK)