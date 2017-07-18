Volunteer Registration Deadline Approaching For United Way Day of Caring

July 18, 2017

Anyone interested in volunteering for Livingston County’s largest single day of community service has until the end of the week to register.



Livingston County United Way’s 16th annual Day of Caring is set for Wednesday, August 16th. The yearly event brings volunteers to local nonprofit organizations, residents and people in need to help complete community service projects. Last year 1,300 volunteers helped at 125 different worksites.



Those interested in volunteering have until this Friday, July 21st, to register individually or as a group. Volunteers can designate preferences for their project type, location, skill set, and half-day or full-day time commitment. Event organizers say companies and organizations often participate together. High school teens, teams, and clubs are encouraged to join the event as well, and they could be rewarded for their efforts through a Challenge Grant from Citizens Insurance.



Volunteer applications and additional information are available at the link below. (DK)