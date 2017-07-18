Teen Avoids Prison Time In Plot To Shoot Up Linden High School

July 18, 2017

The last of three teens charged with planning to shoot up a local high school has been sentenced in the case.



17-year-old Kody Brewer of Wolverine Lake was ordered Monday to a year in the county jail, but given credit for 340 days already served. He was also ordered to serve five years of probation by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah. Brewer pleaded no contest last year to a false report or threat of terrorism after police say he and two others conspired to bring guns to Linden High School, kill a student one of the three felt had disrespected him online and then shoot up the school.



Brewer had originally been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and false report of terrorism, along with co-defendants 19-year-old Ryan William Stevens of Linden and 17-year-old Lamarr Dukes of West Bloomfield. Stevens was sentenced in December to five months of probation while Dukes’ case was transferred to the juvenile system.



Brewer’s sentencing was delayed three weeks after he violated his bond by possessing a cell phone, being suspended five times from school since November while also accruing more than 70 tardies and absences. Judge Farah chastised Brewer’s parents at Monday’s sentencing, saying they had enabled him by providing the cell phone in violation of his bond.



MLive.com reported that Brewer's attorney, Elbert Hatchett, begged Farah for leniency in sentencing the teen, saying his mistakes were still of a youthful nature and there was still time to turn his life around. Hatchett then praised the judge for his handling of the case, saying he was the best thing to happen to Brewer during the case. (JK)