Local Man Charged In Fatal Hit And Run Headed To Trial

July 19, 2017

A Fowlerville man charged with hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Green Oak Township and then fleeing the scene has been bound over for trial.



20-year-old David Michael Vega waived a preliminary exam at a hearing in 53rd District Court Tuesday, effectively sending his case to Livingston County Circuit Court. Vega faces a felony count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death as a result of the September 1st incident. Killed in the crash was 19-year-old Ambrose Ian Sullivan of Northfield Township.



As Sullivan walked home from his job at the Whitmore Lake McDonald’s around 2am, he was allegedly struck by Vega, who then fled the scene without reporting the collision. Family members reported Sullivan missing the next day, September 2nd. Green Oak Township Police and Fire Rescue Personnel received a call that day regarding an unresponsive man on the shoulder of Whitmore Lake Road, north of Eight Mile Road. Upon arrival, responders determined Sullivan was deceased.



Future court dates in the case have not been set at this time. If convicted, Vega faces up to five years in prison. (DK)